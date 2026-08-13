Akamai Guardicore Segmentation rules are also simpler to keep up to date than firewall rules. For example, when the company adds capacity for an application, the application’s existing rules automatically apply to the new virtual machines.

To save more time, the security architect gave the company’s application developers read-only access to Akamai Guardicore Segmentation. “Now they can see if an application problem is due to communications rules without calling me,” he says. “If there is a problem with rules, I can correct it with a few clicks while we’re still on the phone.”

The duo is already planning new ways to use Akamai Guardicore Segmentation. One is to better understand communications by integrating their Arista switches and F5 load balancers with the solution.

“We weren’t sure how easy it would be to manage Akamai Guardicore Segmentation,” says the CISO. “Turns out it was the easiest part of the data center transition. It helps us meet our brand promise to keep things simple — for the clients whose retirements we protect, distribution partners, and our internal users.” There’s nothing complicated about that.