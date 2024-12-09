Yes, with AI! Because Akamai sees trillions of requests every day, we have the scale and intelligence to accurately distinguish AI bots, search crawlers, and human users in real time. We combine verified allowlists, real-time behavioral analysis, fingerprinting, and machine learning to classify traffic — trusting legitimate crawlers, flagging AI bots and automation based on patterns and technical signals, as well as validating humans through interaction behavior and client-side signals.