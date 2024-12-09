Yes. Our bot and abuse protection solutions give you the power to manage and control how AI bots (and others) interact with your site. You can instantly block AI bots by default, or granularly control how and when they can access your content.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)
Yes. Akamai makes it possible to enforce policies at the edge, requiring AI bots to authenticate, agree to licensing terms, or pay to access your content. Instead of simply blocking, you can transform scraping from a liability into a revenue stream.
Yes, with AI! Because Akamai sees trillions of requests every day, we have the scale and intelligence to accurately distinguish AI bots, search crawlers, and human users in real time. We combine verified allowlists, real-time behavioral analysis, fingerprinting, and machine learning to classify traffic — trusting legitimate crawlers, flagging AI bots and automation based on patterns and technical signals, as well as validating humans through interaction behavior and client-side signals.
Policies can be applied instantly, allowing you to block, challenge, throttle, or redirect bots in real time.
