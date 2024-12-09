X
Protect Your Content Against AI Scraper Bots

Discover, identify, and manage bot traffic to maximize your reach and revenue

Request demo

Discover how Akamai’s tech alliances help monetize AI bot traffic.

Read press release

AI is changing how publishers monetize and protect their content

Akamai’s bot and abuse protection helps you identify, understand, and manage AI-driven bot traffic — so you can stay in control and maximize value without being anti-AI.

Publishers trust Akamai

With 20+ years of experience protecting digital publishers, Akamai gives you the visibility and tools to stay ahead.

See who’s on your site

Identify bot traffic patterns and evasive tactics.

Control content access

Instantly allow bots or block them from crawling your site.

Set the rules

Decide who gets access, to what content, and under what conditions.

Akamai's tech alliances help monetize AI bot traffic

Stop letting scrapers take for free — start charging and enforcing paid access for every AI request

Skyfire

Identity-based access with tokenized payments — only verified AI agents can pay to reach your content.

TollBit

Flexible access controls that let you set pricing models and monetize AI usage on your terms.

Learn more about bot and abuse protection

Content Protector

Discover how to stop scrapers from stealing your content and lowering your conversion rates.

View product details

App & API Protector

Leading security protection for applications and APIs at the edge.

View product details

Bot Manager

Advanced bot management designed to detect and mitigate sophisticated bad bots but allow good bots.

View product details

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Yes. Our bot and abuse protection solutions give you the power to manage and control how AI bots (and others) interact with your site. You can instantly block AI bots by default, or granularly control how and when they can access your content.

Yes. Akamai makes it possible to enforce policies at the edge, requiring AI bots to authenticate, agree to licensing terms, or pay to access your content. Instead of simply blocking, you can transform scraping from a liability into a revenue stream.

Yes, with AI! Because Akamai sees trillions of requests every day, we have the scale and intelligence to accurately distinguish AI bots, search crawlers, and human users in real time. We combine verified allowlists, real-time behavioral analysis, fingerprinting, and machine learning to classify traffic — trusting legitimate crawlers, flagging AI bots and automation based on patterns and technical signals, as well as validating humans through interaction behavior and client-side signals.

Policies can be applied instantly, allowing you to block, challenge, throttle, or redirect bots in real time.

Resources

How AI Bots Are Rewriting the Rules of Publishing

See how Akamai helps you protect, control, and monetize your content as AI reshapes how people find information.

Read blog

AI and LLM Bot Management Has Become a Business-Critical Issue: Do It Right

AI bots, agents, and LLM scrapers all want your content. Here’s how to manage them so that they help, not hinder, your business.

Read blog
A person with black glass is shown with their face lit by the light of a computer screen

Content Protector Demo

We’ll walk you through a scraping attack simulation, so you can experience firsthand how Content Protector:

  • Leverages artificial intelligence to detect suspicious behavior and catch an attack in progress
  • Gives you the most accurate and self-tuning assessment of your bot traffic
  • Provides many nuanced responses so you can stop bots — without tipping off the bad guys
     

Schedule your demo in two easy steps:

  1. Submit the form
  2. Book a time with our team

Thanks for your request!

An Akamai expert will reach out soon.