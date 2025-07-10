How AI Bots Are Rewriting the Rules of Publishing

We hear it constantly — AI, AI, AI. Those two letters have dominated the conversation over the past few years (and for good reason).

Akamai has been busy implementing artificial intelligence (AI) to make everything we do better and more efficient: from integrating AI into our dashboards, to delivering deeper attack insights, to simplifying workflows for security teams with our AI Assistant. AI is reshaping how businesses protect their applications and data.

This year, we launched Akamai Firewall for AI, a groundbreaking solution that helps organizations proactively control how their content, APIs, and data are accessed by AI models.

But let’s talk about AI bots — they’re changing the game. And we know this because we see more internet traffic than almost anyone else.

With our bot and abuse protection solutions, we’ve evolved our bot detections to meet the demands of this new AI era. Our customers want to know, and frankly need to know, which AI bots are on their sites, what they’re doing, and most importantly, why they’re there.