10 Evaluation Points for Your App Platform on Kubernetes

Building a developer app platform is like assembling furniture from a dozen different manufacturers. Every piece comes with its own instructions to follow and adjustments to make before it fits neatly into the larger structure.

You've got service mesh, observability stack, and a CI/CD pipeline that looked great in the catalog, with each component promising to work with the others. But aligning them to actually work together requires countless hours of yak shaving (a technical term for getting lost in endless, tangential tasks).

According to a recent study by IDC, almost 49% of developer time is spent on operational and background tasks. A strong platform enables developers to focus on solving business problems instead of fighting infrastructure puzzles. But putting it together yourself or evaluating the platforms and/or CNCF tooling available isn’t always straightforward.