How Companies Are Balancing AI Innovation with Risk

Global spending on generative AI (GenAI) is forecasted to reach US$644 billion in 2025, which is a staggering 76% increase over 2024. The message is clear: Companies feel that if they fall behind in adopting AI, they will face existential threats. Despite its ubiquitousness, however, the use of AI continues to cause concerns, from security risks to operational issues, for enterprise leaders.

There has always been uncertainty about whether the risks and potential downsides of AI are worth the purported benefits. Innovation promises transformative gains in customer experience and efficiency, but the potential risks of threading AI inextricably into existing operations could have severe consequences.