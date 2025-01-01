App Platform for LKE: Pre‑Engineered Kubernetes App Platform

Build, deploy, and operate cloud‑native applications faster with a production‑ready, open source platform on Linode Kubernetes Engine (LKE). App Platform comes pre‑integrated with 30+ CNCF tools, golden‑path templates, and built‑in security, so you can go from code to running services in minutes—without wiring everything yourself.

Create an account or contact us to discuss your needs. Prefer to see it first? Watch a 6‑minute demo or view the documentation.

What you get, out of the box

App Platform for LKE is a ready‑to‑run, Kubernetes‑native stack that integrates CI/CD, security, observability, networking, and data services — all with open source projects configured to work together from day one.

App Platform integrates these CNCF tools (and more): Argo, OpenTelemetry, Prometheus, Istio, Knative, Kyverno, Falco. It runs on your LKE clusters and keeps Kubernetes fully accessible when you need it — with kubectl, APIs, and open standards.

Read how we integrate CNCF projects into a working platform.

How it works

Spin up an LKE cluster, enable App Platform, and the platform installs and configures 30+ projects to deliver a consistent, production‑grade developer experience:

  1. Teams onboard into isolated namespaces with automated RBAC and quotas.
  2. Developers push code; Tekton builds OCI images and publishes them to Harbor.
  3. Images are scanned and signed; policies in Kyverno gate what’s allowed to deploy.
  4. Argo CD syncs environments from Git; rollouts, health checks, and rollbacks are automatic.
  5. Istio secures and routes traffic; Knative enables on‑demand autoscaling.
  6. Metrics, logs, and traces are collected automatically and visualized in Grafana, Loki, and Tempo.
  7. Platform engineers manage lifecycle updates for the integrated stack without disrupting teams.

Most customers go from zero to a working platform in minutes. The result: developers stay focused on features, while the platform encodes best practices and governance.

Get started in minutes.

Core capabilities

Reliability, pricing, and portability

Managed Kubernetes explained — and how LKE supports cloud‑native apps

Managed Kubernetes offloads control plane operations, upgrades, scaling, and security patches to the provider, so engineering teams focus on workloads rather than cluster plumbing. Compared with self‑managed clusters (where you own installation, day‑2 operations, upgrade choreography, and incident response), managed Kubernetes speeds time to value and lowers operational risk.

LKE is a CNCF‑certified managed Kubernetes service. App Platform builds on LKE to provide:

Evaluating managed Kubernetes providers

Use these criteria when you assess providers for reliability, pricing, and multi‑cloud compatibility:

Built‑in security, zero‑trust, and workload compliance

Self‑service developer platform — in minutes

If you want a self‑service, Kubernetes‑native IDP without months of integration work:

  1. Create an LKE cluster and enable App Platform.
  2. Onboard teams to their namespaces with automated RBAC and quotas.
  3. Connect your Git repos; use built‑in Tekton pipelines or plug in GitHub Actions/GitLab CI.
  4. Use golden‑path templates or curated Helm charts to deploy services, databases, and queues.
  5. Define policies with Kyverno and sync environments with Argo CD.
  6. Let observability auto‑discover services; use Grafana, Loki, and Tempo dashboards immediately.
  7. Iterate with safe rollouts, automated rollbacks, and preview environments on pull requests.

You keep kubectl and full Kubernetes control when needed — the platform abstracts complexity without hiding capability.

App Platform for LKE vs. DIY (and how it compares to app PaaS)

The best way to run cloud‑native apps without deep Kubernetes expertise

Use a pre‑engineered, Kubernetes‑native platform that bakes in secure defaults, golden paths, and GitOps — while preserving full access to Kubernetes when experts need it. App Platform for LKE does exactly that, helping teams ship faster with less toil and better governance.