Why It’s Important to Make Tech More Accessible

Exposure boosts interest

Yuan Weigel, Akamai’s Vice President of Global Marketing,has had a successful career in the tech industry for more than 30 years. Yuan attributes her success to always having access to tech through her family of engineers.

“My family lived near the Silicon Valley area and members of my family were all in tech,” says Yuan. “My sister is an electrical engineer with 18 patents, my aunt was an IT software engineer for 35 years, and my uncle is also an engineer. They all had a science background.”

Be open to opportunities

Yuan’s early access to the industry normalized the idea of women working in tech, so she naturally gravitated toward the field while attending the University of California at Davis. Unfortunately, after graduating during a recession, the prospects for landing a job in any industry were slim. But thanks to a friend, Yuan was introduced to a software company that offered her an opportunity to follow in her family’s footsteps.

“It was sort of a bottom-of-the-totem-pole job, but I was just grateful for the opportunity. Of course, I grabbed it!” Yuan says — and she has been working in tech ever since.

Her subsequent journey to Akamai was also facilitated by a friend. “A previous manager brought me over [to Akamai]. She started to work at Akamai and asked me to join her. And that person was Kim Salem-Jackson.”

What would Kim do?

Meaningful connections in tech can lead to long-lasting collaborations and mentorships that provide emotional support for personal and professional growth. Yuan considers her relationship with Kim Salem-Jackson one of those meaningful connections that she has made while working in the tech industry.

“Often before I make a decision, I think, ‘What would Kim do?’ I learn from that woman every day,” says Yuan.

The benefits of mentorship beyond career growth

Yuan believes that a mentor relationship is not only important to career development, but also acts as a support system where both parties can share knowledge and provide a sounding board for new ideas, as well as help each other navigate through conflict resolution.

Yuan’s first manager also had a profound impact on her career path. Yuan worked for a vice president of engineering at that software company, and she credits him with shaping how she handles her responsibilities.

“He took his time to tell me what good performance looks like,” explains Yuan. He helped build her career by giving her opportunities that were not within her responsibilities to see whether she would be able to succeed without a lot of supervision. Yet, Yuan says, “He was always very supportive when I had questions.”

The mentee becomes the mentor

Mentors can help build professional reputation, increase marketability, and advocate for you to level up as you climb your career ladder.

“A lot of times mentorship is about helping [mentees] to think through a challenge.” As a mentor herself now, Yuan says, “I always try to suggest using empathy in communication, to understand where [everyone’s] coming from, and coach them through challenges.”

