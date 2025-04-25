Portability and Developer Control: 5 Key Takeaways from NAB 2025

OTT providers are navigating a data deluge that will only keep growing. From content catalogues to user ratings to viewing history and system-level transactions between OTT systems, like networking configurations and payment processing, data underpins the entire media workflow. Ratings and viewing history data are essential to surfacing new content that engages users, and data on token use per account helps identify piracy. The ever-present challenge is ingesting, processing, and taking immediate action on that data, especially given the volume.

To meet that challenge, OTT providers can strategically deploy artificial intelligence (AI) across the entire media workflow to increase the speed and breadth of insights and services this data can provide. User Interfaces are a smart starting point for AI services like natural language processing (NLP) and recommendation engines, which can encourage discovery and engagement. During NAB, we even showed an example of this with our partner Fermyon.

OTT providers can also apply AI to existing content libraries. AI and optimized metadata usage allows a user to search “movie with an epic car chase” instead of needing to know the exact title or lead actors. We demo’d a solution with FPT to show this in action, using a library of MLB games and actions like “show home runs from [player name]”.

AI can also play a role in everything from log analysis to piracy detection. This is an area to watch for new tools and expanded functionality in your current tech stack.