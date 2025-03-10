Behind the Scenes: Introducing the Akamai Design System

If you have logged into Akamai Cloud Manager recently, you may have noticed that it looks a little different. It’s the UI equivalent of a team of interior design elves sneaking in and ever so slightly updating your home’s paint colors, furnishings, and somehow finding a place for that that ever-present clutter pile. In essence, this is what happens when a team of designers and front-end engineers are tasked with synchronizing or updating design systems, but the actual process is a collaborative effort where every little bit of nuance gets discussed, mocked up, reviewed, and made available for internal feedback.

This is a process that application developers know well, and sometimes it can be a series of headache-inducing sprints. When our front-end and UX teams tackled the project of integrating Akamai’s branding and design elements to make a more cohesive experience between Cloud Manager and the Akamai Control Center, they saw an opportunity to make a more lightweight UI. In this Q&A, we go behind the scenes with Lead Senior Software Engineer Jaalah Ramos to talk about the concept of design tokens, creating consistency between multiple platforms, and how this effort will improve our product design as a whole.

Q: What prompted making any changes to the Akamai Cloud Manager UI?

A: After Akamai initially acquired Linode in 2022, we have been making incremental changes and updates to the Cloud Manager UI to accompany product releases as our cloud services and locations continue to expand. However, we knew that these small changes would not lead us directly to achieving design parity between Cloud Manager and the Akamai Control Center, so we wanted to approach this as an opportunity to refine and refactor our front-end design system to go beyond changing the font and a couple of brand colors. We saw an opportunity to create a design token system.

Q: What are design tokens?

A: Design tokens are like building blocks for design and engineering. They help simplify and share design decisions such as colors, fonts, and spacing by representing them in code. In a sense, they can act as a common language between design and engineering to ensure that designs remain consistent across different products, services and platforms. So what does this mean? We take all the design decisions surrounding things like color, typography, and spacing and represent them using a semantically named token. So the underlying value of the token is abstracted away in place for a name that describes what the value was trying to convey or mean.