Comparing Video Processing Units (VPUs), GPUs, and CPUs

More users than ever subscribe to on-demand media streaming and engage with live streaming video over the internet, rather than broadcast television. This shift has led the need for highly-specialized technology to support performance-critical media transcoding and OTT streaming functionalities.

We recently launched Accelerated Compute, our new compute solution that provides access to application-specific integrated circuits (ASICs) in the cloud, starting with NETINT Quadra Video Processing Units (VPUs). VPUs are specialized hardware designed to encode and decode media more efficiently and with drastically less power consumption than CPU- or GPU-based transcoding.

In this blog, you’ll learn high-level hardware design concepts that make a VPU perform differently than its well-known CPU and GPU counterparts.