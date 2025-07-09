Secure Your Data with Automated Local Compute Disk & Block Storage Volume Encryption

As part of our mission to build the leading cloud for developers to create and scale applications, we’re continuing to add free intuitive features and products to secure your cloud resources. Our new Local Disk Encryption feature is the latest compute feature that we are gradually rolling out to all of our core compute regions.

Local Disk Encryption adds automatic, on-by-default data encryption to your newly deployed compute instances once this feature is enabled in your preferred region(s). Data security is a shared responsibility between us as a cloud provider and each of our customers. Disk encryption ensures that all data stored locally on a compute instance is encrypted starting at the point of creation to generally strengthen our collective security posture and help organizations meet regulatory requirements for data protection and privacy.