Introducing New Akamai Object Storage Endpoints

We just released the latest update to Object Storage, delivering a 4x improvement in data workload performance and a 10x increase in storage capacity. This significant advancement enables businesses to scale their operations with greater efficiency. These improvements are already available at our first upgraded location in London, with additional locations planned throughout 2025.

“At Akamai, we are moving fast to introduce the latest technology available to our customers so they can benefit from our investments while we are carrying on with the work to improve further” - Jason Tanabe, Product Manager for Akamai Object Storage.