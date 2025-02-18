X
Introducing New Akamai Object Storage Endpoints

Feb 18, 2025

We just released the latest update to Object Storage, delivering a 4x improvement in data workload performance and a 10x increase in storage capacity. This significant advancement enables businesses to scale their operations with greater efficiency. These improvements are already available at our first upgraded location in London, with additional locations planned throughout 2025.

“At Akamai, we are moving fast to introduce the latest technology available to our customers so they can benefit from our investments while we are carrying on with the work to improve further” - Jason Tanabe, Product Manager for Akamai Object Storage.

New Object Storage Endpoints

To support a smooth rollout, we’ve introduced a new endpoint naming system that clearly indicates the level of resources available at each location. Akamai Object Storage locations now feature four endpoint types: E0 to E3. Each data center typically offers one endpoint type, determining the performance and capacity available.

Akamai Object Storage Endpoint Limits

Limits Per Bucket E0 E1 E2 E3
Requests Per Second (RPS) 750 2,000 5,000 20,000
Capacity 1 TB 1 PB 5 PB 5 PB
Number of Objects 50 million 100 million 100 million 10 billion

For a full list of available locations and their endpoint types, visit our Object Storage product limits page.

All tiers are priced the same, ensuring cost fairness based on actual usage. Request-based pricing will take effect no earlier than October 1, 2025.

What’s Next?

We are continuing to expand our capabilities to enable you to modernize and improve the efficiency of your storage workloads and processes. 

Next, we’ll be working on giving you the ability to:

  • Store and distribute content through the world’s most distributed cloud and edge platform.
  • Keep ad-tech and website assets in low-cost cloud storage.
  • Store and access database files, including transaction logs.
  • Reduce reliance on legacy archive solutions.

Create an account to start using Akamai Object Storage at one of our 21 global locations today.

