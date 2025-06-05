Introducing New Networking Capabilities for LKE-Enterprise

These networking enhancements are a significant step forward in our mission to provide enterprise-grade Kubernetes that maintains the simplicity and cost-effectiveness that Akamai Cloud customers expect.

By addressing the networking challenges that enterprises face when running Kubernetes at scale, we’re removing barriers to adoption and enabling organizations to confidently run their most demanding workloads on our platform.

Our commitment to enhancing Akamai’s cloud networking capabilities extends beyond these initial improvements. We have an exciting roadmap of additional networking capabilities planned for 2025 that will further strengthen our platform’s ability to support mission-critical enterprise workloads.

Stay tuned for updates as we continue to evolve our networking infrastructure to meet the ever-growing demands of modern cloud applications.

LKE-E is available in limited availability and is available in all the new core compute regions. To get on the list for access, contact us. If you’re an existing customer, contact your account team to try out LKE-E. For new customers, sign up for a Linode account and contact us to provision LKE-E or to discuss your specific requirements.