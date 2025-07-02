Linode Terraform Provider v3.0.0

As of June 12, 2025, the active version of the Linode Terraform Provider is v3.0.0. This is an upgrade from version 2 of the provider, with version 3 supporting future product and feature releases on the Akamai Cloud platform. The current version of the provider can be viewed on the Terraform Registry Linode page.
Changes from v2
The following changes are included in the release from v2 to v3:
- Upgrades Terraform Plugin Protocol from v5 to v6
- Repo/CI improvements
- Dependency updates
For a detailed list of v3 release notes, see the Git release page: https://github.com/linode/terraform-provider-linode/releases/tag/v3.0.0
Terraform Provider for Linode GitHub: https://github.com/linode/terraform-provider-linode/
Prerequisites for using v3
The Linode Terraform Provider v3 requires Terraform CLI version 1.0 or greater. For guidelines on upgrading your Terraform version, see Hashicorp’s official documentation: Upgrading to Terraform v1.0
Run the following command to see the version of terraform running in your working environment:
terraform –version
Output:
Terraform v1.12.2
on darwin_arm64
How to use v3
To use v3 of the Linode Terraform Provider, specify version = “3.0.0” rather than version = “2.X.X” in the required_provider block in your .tf configuration file. For example:
Once your configuration files have been created, use the Terraform CLI (terraform) from the project’s directory to download the provider plugin and initialize the project.
The -upgrade flag upgrades the provider to the latest version by downloading any version-specific binaries for the imported provider, validating their signatures, and storing them in the local .terraform directory:
terraform init -upgrade
For further information on managing provider versions in your configuration, see the official documentation from Hashicorp: Lock and Upgrade Provider Versions
Support for v2 of the Linode Terraform Provider
Support for v2 of the provider will end on December 11, 2025. Critical bug and security fixes will continue to be released until then. After which, users can continue using v2, but direct support will be considered end of life (EOL).
