Linode Terraform Provider v3.0.0

Once your configuration files have been created, use the Terraform CLI (terraform) from the project’s directory to download the provider plugin and initialize the project.

The -upgrade flag upgrades the provider to the latest version by downloading any version-specific binaries for the imported provider, validating their signatures, and storing them in the local .terraform directory:

terraform init -upgrade

For further information on managing provider versions in your configuration, see the official documentation from Hashicorp: Lock and Upgrade Provider Versions