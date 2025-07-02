X
Linode Terraform Provider v3.0.0

Jul 02, 2025

As of June 12, 2025, the active version of the Linode Terraform Provider is v3.0.0. This is an upgrade from version 2 of the provider, with version 3 supporting future product and feature releases on the Akamai Cloud platform. The current version of the provider can be viewed on the Terraform Registry Linode page.

Changes from v2

The following changes are included in the release from v2 to v3:

  • Upgrades Terraform Plugin Protocol from v5 to v6
  • Repo/CI improvements
  • Dependency updates

For a detailed list of v3 release notes, see the Git release page: https://github.com/linode/terraform-provider-linode/releases/tag/v3.0.0

Terraform Provider for Linode GitHub: https://github.com/linode/terraform-provider-linode/ 

Prerequisites for using v3

The Linode Terraform Provider v3 requires Terraform CLI version 1.0 or greater. For guidelines on upgrading your Terraform version, see Hashicorp’s official documentation: Upgrading to Terraform v1.0

Run the following command to see the version of terraform running in your working environment:

terraform –version

Output:

Terraform v1.12.2

on darwin_arm64

How to use v3

To use v3 of the Linode Terraform Provider, specify version = “3.0.0” rather than version = “2.X.X” in the required_provider  block in your .tf configuration file. For example:

terraform {
  required_providers {
    linode = {
      source = "linode/linode"
      version = "3.0.0"
    }
  }
}

provider "linode" {
  token = "your-linode-api-token"
}

resource "linode_instance" "example_instance" {
  label = "example_instance_label"
  image = "linode/ubuntu24.04"
  region = "us-central"
  type = "g6-standard-1"
  authorized_keys = ["ssh-rsa AAAA...Gw== user@example.local"]
  root_pass = "your-root-password"
}

Once your configuration files have been created, use the Terraform CLI (terraform) from the project’s directory to download the provider plugin and initialize the project.

The -upgrade flag upgrades the provider to the latest version by downloading any version-specific binaries for the imported provider, validating their signatures, and storing them in the local .terraform directory:

terraform init -upgrade

For further information on managing provider versions in your configuration, see the official documentation from Hashicorp: Lock and Upgrade Provider Versions

Support for v2 of the Linode Terraform Provider

Support for v2 of the provider will end on December 11, 2025. Critical bug and security fixes will continue to be released until then. After which, users can continue using v2, but direct support will be considered end of life (EOL).

