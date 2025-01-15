Live Streaming with Akamai’s Distributed Compute Regions

The way people watch live sports is changing, with fans increasingly seeking high-quality streams of local games, niche sporting events, and hard-to-access matches. This shift is reshaping how venues and broadcasters approach live streaming, demanding more reliable and flexible solutions to meet growing expectations.

Smaller sporting events in more remote locations or regions otherwise underserved by cloud providers traditionally faced significant barriers to live streaming. Live video streaming requires access to a network with low jitter and reliable connectivity to avoid packet loss and consistent bandwidth. Though many areas of the globe are making significant progress in terms of expanding internet access, this level of connectivity isn’t available everywhere, making expensive satellite transmission services the only serviceable alternative.

To address this challenge, some specialized platforms are highlighting smaller and niche tournaments by leveraging the Akamai network to contribute high-quality streams of these events - bringing live content from remote locations to populous cities seamlessly.

Akamai’s Distributed Compute Regions provide highly distributed, cost-effective compute resources in edge locations with fast, reliable network connectivity and consistent round-trip time (RTT) across regions, which can come in handy especially for use cases like contribution, transcoding or packaging.