Managed Databases as Code Using Terraform

If you use managed database services, you know it’s great for the maintenance and administration of your databases, allowing you or your team of developers to focus more on building applications. But provisioning, enforcing policies, and managing cloud services still require additional tools to streamline operations.

Terraform enables infrastructure as code (IaC), allowing developers to define, deploy, and manage databases programmatically. With Terraform, database infrastructure becomes declarative and version-controlled, eliminating configuration drift and manual inconsistencies.

With Terraform, your database infrastructure follows the same principles as application code:

Modularization: Infrastructure components can be reused and parameterized, enabling consistency across environments.

Automated Deployment: CI/CD pipelines can validate and apply infrastructure changes, integrating database updates with software releases.

State Management: Terraform maintains an execution plan based on your desired state, preventing unintended modifications.

By automating database provisioning with Terraform, you reduce human intervention, minimize configuration drift, and improve security with policy-as-code enforcement. Akamai Managed Databases integrate seamlessly into Terraform workflows, ensuring that security policies and access controls are applied automatically.

Terraform also enhances scalability and cost efficiency. Standardized infrastructure definitions allow you to replicate environments without manual reconfiguration, while automated provisioning optimizes resource allocation—helping you avoid overprovisioning and reduce waste.

Looking for our Terraform guides? Find them here: Akamai Cloud Terraform Documentation

Not using Akamai Managed Databases yet? Sign up today to deploy highly scalable, secure, and performant databases.