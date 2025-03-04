Mastering Kubernetes: From Troubleshooting to Simplicity

Is Kubernetes a glass that is half empty or half full? Well, it depends on how you look at it! The mechanics of its orchestration capabilities are rather complex (in my opinion), and it’s not uncommon, even for the more experienced practitioners, to bang our heads against the wall because of it. At the same time, I’ve often recommended it for novice users and even for business cases in which the capacity for technical debt is more limited―for the purpose of working smarter, not harder. I’m working a second part-time job as a freelancer, maintaining a system for a small non-profit. So when I don’t have 8 hours a day to babysit, the more heavy lifting I can offload to K8s, the better life is for all of us. Even better, if I’m working for a large enterprise where I am paid 8 hours a day to babysit, I still would rather leverage the power of K8s to do most of that for me. This is the glass half-full perspective―considering K8s an ally who is there to make your life easier. Declare what you want and let it do what it does best.

As this approach may seem overly simplistic, I will also point out our tendency to make things overly complex. For instance, when we over-engineer a solution for some “future-proofing” that isn’t even on the horizon yet, or when we re-invent the wheel rather than using battle-tested tooling that is already purpose-built for the task. The dive into platform engineering is no exception, but we’ll get more into that in a subsequent article.

K8s is a powerful and complex organism, but remember that many of our industry peers have poured hours into making it something that “just works,” and like learning to drive a car, the best way to learn is hands-on.



I was first introduced to Kubernetes back in 2019―on the frontlines of Linode’s customer support team―when we released the Linode Kubernetes Engine (LKE). It was a sink or swim moment that we couldn’t avoid because the user demand was just too enormous. We had to support this product, meaning we had to learn it, and better yet…troubleshoot it! Albeit frustrating at times, these were some of the most valuable experiences of my career.

In this article, we’ll explore some strategies for learning and managing Kubernetes, based on real-world experiences like mine.