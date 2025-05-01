Optimize Application Performance Across Germany with New Berlin Distributed Region

Decreasing round trip time is crucial for latency-sensitive applications so end users can experience as close to real-time interaction as possible. In some use cases, that performance is not just a perk; it’s expected for real-time gaming, media live streaming, and mission-critical software applications. Akamai’s Distributed Compute Regions provide access to highly performant, cost-effective cloud services in major metros where a core region isn’t available. Our latest distributed region is now available for qualified customers in Berlin, DE.
Why Berlin?
Berlin now joins Hamburg to become our second distributed region in Germany, in addition to our core region in Frankfurt. So it’s pretty reasonable to ask… why does Akamai have such a dense presence in Germany?
Our recently expanded Frankfurt core region is home to a lot of our consistently increasing demand for Akamai Cloud and has been one of our busiest core regions both in terms of the number of customers actively deployed and overall traffic. As real-time usage has become the norm for a wider variety of applications, we’ve heard from customers that only offering a core region in a densely populated and tech-forward country isn’t enough, so Akamai now offers streamlined cloud product availability and limited capacity in our Hamburg and Berlin distributed regions.
In addition to better serving our customers and opportunities in Germany, from a provider perspective… sometimes the timing our platform infrastructure upgrades provide us with additional opportunities. Our teams were already working on network fabric upgrades to our Akamai’s edge and cloud services in Germany, which gave us the perfect window to add some more hardware and launch Berlin as a distributed compute region. Hurrah!
Use Stored Images to Deploy New Resources in Distributed Regions
We recently announced key enhancements to our custom image service. Now, you can capture and deploy better-than-ever machine images, and accelerate new compute instance deployment in both core and distributed regions. Get started in Cloud Manager.
Access all of our distributed regions by contacting our cloud experts. (And let us know where you’d like us to go next!)
