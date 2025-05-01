Optimize Application Performance Across Germany with New Berlin Distributed Region

Berlin now joins Hamburg to become our second distributed region in Germany, in addition to our core region in Frankfurt. So it’s pretty reasonable to ask… why does Akamai have such a dense presence in Germany?

Our recently expanded Frankfurt core region is home to a lot of our consistently increasing demand for Akamai Cloud and has been one of our busiest core regions both in terms of the number of customers actively deployed and overall traffic. As real-time usage has become the norm for a wider variety of applications, we’ve heard from customers that only offering a core region in a densely populated and tech-forward country isn’t enough, so Akamai now offers streamlined cloud product availability and limited capacity in our Hamburg and Berlin distributed regions.

In addition to better serving our customers and opportunities in Germany, from a provider perspective… sometimes the timing our platform infrastructure upgrades provide us with additional opportunities. Our teams were already working on network fabric upgrades to our Akamai’s edge and cloud services in Germany, which gave us the perfect window to add some more hardware and launch Berlin as a distributed compute region. Hurrah!