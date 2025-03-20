No Lag, All Frag: Level Up Your Gaming with Xonotic, K3s, and Edge Computing

Let’s set the scene for a gamer: you’re having the game of your life (and you wish you were streaming today of all days). You’re lining up the perfect winning headshot, and you’re already picturing the win-screen display popping up…and then the game lags. You’re taken out by your opponent. Game over.

We’ve all been there when a small glitch in real time playing costs you your moment of glory and victory lap. Frustration with this exact experience has led to a resurgence in popularity for playing entirely self-hosted games so you can control your own destiny as a player. But, unfortunately, self-hosting isn’t an option for every game or every gamer. But what if we told you there’s a way to banish lag to the shadow realm without having to purchase and maintain your own hardware?

With just a little development, you can build your own distributed gaming paradise by bringing the server closer to you (the player) and creating your own low-latency experience. Enter the power trio: Xonotic, K3s, and the power of edge computing with Akamai Cloud.