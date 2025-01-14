Object Storage Use Cases in Focus: New Endpoints for Higher Capacity and Speed

This week, we released the latest innovations to our object storage architecture on Akamai Cloud, furthering our commitment to building a truly global and scalable object storage solution. Akamai Object Storage enables our customers to lower cloud infrastructure costs, streamline operations, and bring data closer to their end users for low-latency applications. For instance, an e-commerce brand depends on Akamai to deliver webpage content within two seconds - a critical threshold, as delays beyond this will traditionally see a 50% bounce rate. Similarly, a programmatic advertising provider achieved a 20% cost reduction and enhanced reliability by migrating to Akamai’s solutions.

This new update includes a new endpoint type that supports 20K requests per second (RPS) performance and 10B objects per bucket capacity with 11 9’s data durability (99.999999999%). These significant improvements will serve as the foundation for Akamai Object Storage in years to come, and will allow our customers to more effectively store and deliver data for enterprise use cases at massive scale.

The first location offering these capabilities is in London, with more sites including Frankfurt, Seattle and Mumbai to come in 2025. The goal of these advancements is to help developers build resilient, high-performing applications, especially ones that require media distribution, software delivery, and application data storage.

The latest examples of this are an international video on demand (SVOD) company based in France using Akamai Object Storage and Scalstrm video packaging to store and deliver over 1.5PB of media content to viewers in over 50 countries, and a global leader in the entertainment industry uses a multi-cloud strategy for high-performance and high-availability content distribution.

Akamai’s Object Storage is designed to improve business operations by delivering the scalability, reliability, and performance needed to tackle modern challenges.

Content delivery

By combining high-capacity Object Storage with the world’s most distributed content delivery network, Akamai enables streaming providers to achieve global availability with remarkably low latency. This allows audiences to enjoy uninterrupted access to their favorite content anywhere, anytime.

Software distribution

Akamai’s globally distributed, high-capacity storage streamlines the distribution of install packages and patches. Paired with our low-latency network, it also supports fast player interactions, leaderboard management, and purchase tracking.

Backups

Akamai Object Storage provides efficient and reliable storage for database and media library backups, and containers for quick restore or deployment on the Akamai Edge network. These resources can be quickly restored or deployed across Akamai’s Edge network, minimizing downtime and maximizing operational resilience.

As your need for flexible, reliable, and high-capacity storage grows, we are continuing to invest in the latest technologies to ensure you have access to the technology you need to successfully grow your business.

Visit our website to learn more about Akamai Object Storage, and get $100 credit to try it out, or talk to one of our experts.

Want to be the first to know about new updates and releases? Sign up for our monthly newsletter.