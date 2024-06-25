Founded in 2017, Scalstrm is dedicated to revolutionizing the world of video delivery by delivering cutting-edge live-streaming solutions. Its next-generation streaming and media processing solutions empower TV operators and broadcasters, including HBO Nordic and Telia Company, to manage their IPTV and multiscreen over-the-top platforms via one unified back-end ecosystem. As an Akamai partner, Scalstrm runs its solutions on Akamai Cloud, the world’s most distributed platform for cloud computing, security, and content delivery.
Revolutionizing video delivery
Delivering cutting-edge video streaming
With a commitment to delivering industry-leading video streaming solutions, Scalstrm is continually pushing the boundaries of what's achievable so its customers can excel in the ever-evolving landscape of video delivery. It built its solutions from the ground up with three things in mind: performance, ease of use, and the flexibility to deploy on-prem and in the cloud.
As Dominique Vosters, Business Development and Sales Director for Scalstrm, explains, “We enable organizations to tailor the deployment strategy to their unique requirements. This flexibility empowers them to optimize their video delivery infrastructure based on factors including audience reach, content demand, and resource availability. As such, we help them ensure a seamless and efficient media streaming experience for viewers.”
Scaling its powerful, easy-to-use media platform
The company further enhanced deployment flexibility by running its solutions on Akamai Cloud. Customers can choose the deployment strategy that best suits their needs, whether on-premises, private or public cloud, multicloud setups, edge cloud, or a combination of these options.
As the world’s most distributed platform for cloud computing, security, and content delivery, Akamai Cloud enables Scalstrm to deploy its solutions around the world with ease. According to Vosters, “We can easily scale up and down quickly, enabling operators everywhere to rapidly take advantage of our end-to-end solution.”
That end-to-end solution is based on Scalstrm’s next-generation media processing platform, Scalecast, which features extensive modularity, a flexible microservice architecture, and a scalable design. Scalecast media processing solutions solve bottlenecks across the evolving media ecosystem, paving the way for a new era of multiscreen delivery. Operators can choose from features including continuous live recordings, real-time ad insertion/replacement, and content repackaging and adaptations into different streams for different device types.
Driving new business
The Akamai partnership has opened the door to new business opportunities for Scalstrm. The company has gained access to more regions and, in turn, prospective customers. Moreover, it can more easily and quickly demonstrate its value to potential customers. “We often execute proofs of concept when pitching our solution. Akamai Cloud makes it possible to spin up an instance within an hour,” concludes Vosters.
About Scalstrm
Scalstrm is a leading provider of live streaming solutions, offering a comprehensive suite of services to meet the evolving needs of PayTV operators and broadcasters. With a focus on reliability, scalability, and exceptional user experience, Scalstrm empowers organizations to deliver high-quality live video content to global audiences across multiple platforms.
About Akamai
Akamai is the cybersecurity and cloud computing company that powers and protects business online. Our market-leading security solutions, superior threat intelligence, and global operations team provide defense in depth to safeguard enterprise data and applications everywhere. Akamai’s full-stack cloud computing solutions deliver performance and affordability on the world’s most distributed platform. Global enterprises trust Akamai to provide the industry-leading reliability, scale, and expertise they need to grow their business with confidence. Learn more at akamai.com and akamai.com/blog, or follow Akamai Technologies on X and LinkedIn.