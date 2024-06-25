The company further enhanced deployment flexibility by running its solutions on Akamai Cloud. Customers can choose the deployment strategy that best suits their needs, whether on-premises, private or public cloud, multicloud setups, edge cloud, or a combination of these options.

As the world’s most distributed platform for cloud computing, security, and content delivery, Akamai Cloud enables Scalstrm to deploy its solutions around the world with ease. According to Vosters, “We can easily scale up and down quickly, enabling operators everywhere to rapidly take advantage of our end-to-end solution.”

That end-to-end solution is based on Scalstrm’s next-generation media processing platform, Scalecast, which features extensive modularity, a flexible microservice architecture, and a scalable design. Scalecast media processing solutions solve bottlenecks across the evolving media ecosystem, paving the way for a new era of multiscreen delivery. Operators can choose from features including continuous live recordings, real-time ad insertion/replacement, and content repackaging and adaptations into different streams for different device types.