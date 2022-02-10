Welcome to Akamai TechDocs

If you prefer a product-centered view of the site, be sure to visit and bookmark the Products & tools A – Z page, which lists Akamai products alphabetically by name. Here, you’ll also be able to access documentation about the different resources (online help, API, CLI, and Terraform) available for each product.

Coming soon

The new site launch is just the first step in delivering helpful content in an intuitive and interactive way. Stay tuned for these upcoming enhancements:

Collaborative editing with suggested edits. Think we got something wrong? Soon you’ll be able to let us know using ReadMe’s Suggest Edits feature. Your comments will kick off the due diligence required to validate and incorporate any changes as soon as possible.

Dynamic access to our APIs’ OpenAPI source. Access our source files to integrate with Postman or other DevOps tooling.

More recipes, more code samples, and less noise. We’re committed to continuous improvement and to streamlining the content we provide. Visit the site often to see what’s new.

Let us know how we’re doing

You can help us understand what’s working and what isn’t by using the helpfulness button at the bottom of any topic. We’ll monitor this feedback to continually identify opportunities to improve our documentation. We’ll also identify higher-level trends that can help inform decisions we make when designing new documentation and API services in the future.

