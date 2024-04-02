We recently released Flow-IPC – an interprocess communication toolkit in C++ – as open source under the Apache 2.0 and MIT licenses. Flow-IPC will be useful for C++ projects that transmit data between application processes and need to achieve near-zero latency without a trade-off against simple and reusable code.

In the announcement, we showed that Flow-IPC can transmit data structure payloads as large as 1GB just as quickly as a 100K payload– and in less than 100 microseconds. With classic IPC, the latency depends on the payload size and can reach into the 1 second range. Thus the improvement can be as much as three or four orders of magnitude.

In this post, we show the source code that produced those numbers. Our example, which centers on the Cap’n Proto integration, shows that Flow-IPC is both fast and easy to use. (Note that the Flow-IPC API is comprehensive in that it supports transmitting various types of payloads, but the Cap’n Proto-based payload transmission is a specific feature.) Cap’n Proto is an open source project not affiliated with Akamai whose use is subject to the license, as of the date of this blog’s publication date, found here.

What’s Included?

Flow-IPC is a library with an extensible C++17 API. It is hosted in GitHub together with full documentation, automated tests and demos, and a CI pipeline. The example we explore below is the perf_demo test application. Flow-IPC currently supports Linux running on x86-64. We have plans to expand this to macOS and ARM64, followed by Windows and other OS variants depending on demand. You’re welcome to contribute and port.

The Flow-IPC API is in the spirit of the C++ standard library and Boost, focusing on integrating various concepts and their implementations in a modular way. It is designed to be extensible. Our CI pipeline tests across a range of GCC and Clang compiler versions and build configurations, including hardening via runtime sanitizers: ASAN (hardens against memory misuse), TSAN (against race conditions), and UBSAN (against miscellaneous undefined behavior).

At this time, Flow-IPC is for local communication: crossing process boundaries but not machine boundaries. However it has an extensible design, so expanding it to networked IPC is a natural next step. We think the use of Remote Direct Memory Access (RDMA) provides an intriguing possibility for ultra-fast LAN performance.

Who Should Use It?

Flow-IPC is a pragmatic inter-process communication toolkit. In designing it, we came from the perspective of the modern C++ systems developer, specifically tailoring it to the IPC tasks one faces repeatedly, particularly in server application development. Many of us have had to throw together a Unix-domain-socket, named-pipe, or local HTTP-based protocol to transmit something from one process to another. Sometimes, to avoid the copying involved in such solutions, one might turn to shared-memory (SHM), a notoriously touchy and hard-to-reuse technique. Flow-IPC can help any C++ developer faced with such tasks, from common to advanced.

Highlights include:

Cap’n Proto integration: Tools for in-place schema-based serialization like Cap’n Proto, which is best-in-class, are very helpful for inter-process work. However, without Flow-IPC, you’d still have to copy the bits into a socket or pipe, etc., and then copy them again on receipt. Flow-IPC provides end-to-end zero-copy transmission of Cap’n Proto-encoded structures using shared memory.

Tools for in-place schema-based serialization like Cap’n Proto, which is best-in-class, are very helpful for inter-process work. However, without Flow-IPC, you’d still have to the bits into a socket or pipe, etc., and then on receipt. Flow-IPC provides transmission of Cap’n Proto-encoded structures using shared memory. Socket/FD support: Any message transmitted via Flow-IPC can include a native I/O handle (also known as a file descriptor or FD). For example, in a web server architecture, you could split the server into two processes: a process for managing endpoints and a process for processing requests . After the endpoint process completes the TLS negotiation, it can pass the connected TCP socket handle directly to the request processing process.

Any message transmitted via Flow-IPC can include a native I/O handle (also known as a file descriptor or FD). For example, in a web server architecture, you could split the server into two processes: a process for managing and a process for . After the endpoint process completes the TLS negotiation, it can pass the connected TCP socket handle directly to the request processing process. Native C++ structure support: Many algorithms require work directly on C++ structs , most often ones involving multiple levels of STL containers and/or pointers. Two threads collaborating on such a structure is common and easy to code whereas two processes doing so via shared-memory is quite hard – even with thoughtful tools like Boost.interprocess. Flow-IPC simplifies this by enabling sharing of STL-compliant structures like containers, pointers, and plain-old-data.

Many algorithms require work directly on C++ , most often ones involving multiple levels of STL containers and/or pointers. Two threads collaborating on such a structure is common and easy to code whereas two doing so via shared-memory is quite hard – even with thoughtful tools like Boost.interprocess. Flow-IPC simplifies this by enabling sharing of STL-compliant structures like containers, pointers, and plain-old-data. jemalloc plus SHM: One line of code allows you to allocate any necessary data in shared memory, whether it’s for behind the scenes operations like Cap’n Proto transmission or directly for native C++ data. These tasks can be delegated to jemalloc, the heap engine behind FreeBSD and Meta. This feature can be particularly valuable for projects that require intensive shared memory allocation, similar to regular heap allocation.

One line of code allows you to allocate any necessary data in shared memory, whether it’s for behind the scenes operations like Cap’n Proto transmission or directly for native C++ data. These tasks can be delegated to jemalloc, the heap engine behind FreeBSD and Meta. This feature can be particularly valuable for projects that require intensive shared memory allocation, similar to regular heap allocation. No naming or cleanup headaches: With Flow-IPC, you need not name server-sockets, SHM segments, or pipes, or worry about leaked persistent RAM. Instead, establish a Flow-IPC session between processes: this is your IPC context. From this single session object, communication channels can be opened at will, without additional naming. For tasks that require direct shared memory (SHM) access, a dedicated SHM arena is available. Flow-IPC performs automatic cleanup, even in the case of an abnormal exit, and it avoids conflicts among resource names.

With Flow-IPC, you need not name server-sockets, SHM segments, or pipes, or worry about leaked persistent RAM. Instead, establish a Flow-IPC between processes: this is your IPC context. From this single session object, communication channels can be opened at will, without additional naming. For tasks that require direct shared memory (SHM) access, a dedicated SHM arena is available. Flow-IPC performs automatic cleanup, even in the case of an abnormal exit, and it avoids conflicts among resource names. Use for RPC: Flow-IPC is designed to complement, not compete with higher-level communication frameworks like gRPC and Cap’n Proto RPC. There’s no need to choose between them and Flow-IPC. In fact, using Flow-IPC’s zero-copy features can generally enhance the performance of these protocols.

Example: Sending a Multi-Part File

While Flow-IPC can transmit data of various kinds, we decided to focus on a data structure described by a Cap’n Proto (capnp) schema. This example will be particularly clear to those familiar with capnp and Protocol Buffers, but we’ll give plenty of context for those who are less familiar with these tools.

In this example, there are two apps that engage in a request-response scenario.