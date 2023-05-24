What’s New for Developers: May 2023

EdgeKV reports are now available in the EdgeWorkers Management application. This dashboard will help you understand your usage of Akamai EdgeKV, troubleshoot errors, and ensure you stay within system limits.



We’ve also added four new modules to the Akamai EdgeWorkers JavaScript API.

For external modules, the HLS parser module is available to parse and modify HTTP Live Streaming (HLS) playlist files. It supports manifest and playlist manipulation, live program replacement, and content insertion. The DASH parser module is available to parse and modify Dynamic Adaptive Streaming over HTTP (DASH) Media Presentation Description (MPD) files. It supports manifest and playlist manipulation and content insertion. The JWT module lets you verify JWT tokens using digital signatures.

The new built-in html-rewriter module is available to consume and rewrite HTML documents. It supports use cases such as website personalization, ad insertion, search and replace, and JavaScript templating. Click the in-text hyperlinks to learn more about each module.