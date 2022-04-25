What’s New for Developers: April 2022

EdgeWorkers: OpenID Connect at the Akamai edge



We love it when our Developer Champions build on one another’s tools. Champion Ian Cass forked Champion Eric Debeij’s OpenID Connect EdgeWorkers, designed to protect with OpenID Connect and Akamai Token Authentication.

➡️ Read more on the fork: https://github.com/IanCassTwo/edgeworker-oidc

➡️ Take a look at the original: https://github.com/ericdebeij/edgeworker-oidc