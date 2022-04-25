What’s New for Developers: April 2022
We have big news this month. You may have already heard that we acquired Linode, creating the world’s most distributed compute platform. In addition, we have release announcements and new developer content to share with you!
What we’re highlighting in this issue
News
Register for one of our upcoming events
Developer releases: tools and resources
New release: Akamai PowerShell 1.7.0
Learn about the update to Edge Diagnostics
New release: Image & Video Manager for Akamai Terraform Provider
Try our new Terraform templates
Learn how to protect your site using EdgeWorkers and OpenID Connect
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Latest articles and videos
Fresh videos: Developer’s Edge, Web Dev Office Hours, and Terraform Tapas
News
Akamai completes acquisition of Linode
You may have already heard that Akamai recently acquired Linode. Linode provides accessible, affordable, and simple cloud infrastructure for developers to host their applications and data. Read the TechCrunch blog to learn about the reasons behind Akamai's decision to buy Linode.
➡️ Read the blog: https://techcrunch.com/2022/04/14/why-akamai-bought-linode/
Register for one of our upcoming events
We're ramping up for another season of events. Check out what’s coming up, and bookmark the page to stay updated on what’s on tap.
➡️ Explore events: https://www.akamai.com/developer/events
Developer releases: tools and resources
Akamai PowerShell 1.7.0 now available
We’re excited to announce that, thanks to Developer Champion Stuart Macleod, Akamai PowerShell 1.7.0 is now available. This release supports code signing. It allows laptops and servers with strict execution policies to import and run previously inaccessible functions, and includes many other new features and improvements.
Edge Diagnostics
We recently overhauled Edge Diagnostics to allow for faster diagnoses of network and content issues.
➡️ Read the release notes: https://techdocs.akamai.com/edge-diagnostics/changelog/mar-2022-ege-diagnostic-launch
New release: Image & Video Manager for Akamai Terraform Provider
Akamai Terraform Provider 1.12 and 1.12.1. were recently released. You can now manage your Image & Video Manager policies, export your current Image & Video Manager policies for use in your Terraform configurations, and manage the Request Control Cloudlet.
➡️ Read the release notes: https://github.com/akamai/terraform-provider-akamai/releases
➡️ Read the Image & Video Manager Guide (beta): https://registry.terraform.io/providers/akamai/akamai/latest/docs/guides/get_started_imaging
Try our new Terraform templates
Mike Elissen has created Terraform examples and templates that can be found on GitHub. The templates are still in alpha and undergoing testing, but feel free to give them a try.
➡️ Test the templates: https://github.com/akamai/examples-terraform
EdgeWorkers: OpenID Connect at the Akamai edge
We love it when our Developer Champions build on one another’s tools. Champion Ian Cass forked Champion Eric Debeij’s OpenID Connect EdgeWorkers, designed to protect with OpenID Connect and Akamai Token Authentication.
➡️ Read more on the fork: https://github.com/IanCassTwo/edgeworker-oidc
➡️ Take a look at the original: https://github.com/ericdebeij/edgeworker-oidc
Latest articles and videos
Getting started with Linode | Cloud Manager, Linode API, Linode CLI, and Linode Terraform Provider
You probably know by now that Akamai recently welcomed Linode into its fold. If you’re interested in getting started with Linode, Senior Developer Advocate Mike Elissen has you covered. Read his blog or watch the video to learn about what's possible and how to build on Akamai with Linode. (Bonus: you can get started with Linode for free!)
➡️ Read the blog: https://blog.securitylevelup.eu/getting-started-with-linode-or-cloud-manager-linode-api-linode-cli-and-linode-terraform-provider
➡️ Watch the video: https://youtu.be/p8CtjC6RQzA
Cloud-agnostic secure delivery of a website on the Akamai Intelligent Edge Platform using Terraform
Developer Champion Deepak Jha shared a detailed Medium article in two parts to help you learn how to build or host a website on any cloud and how to deliver it securely with Akamai and Terraform.
➡️ Read part 1:
https://deepakjd2004.medium.com/cloud-agnostic-secure-delivery-of-a-website-on-akamai-edge-platform-using-terraform-part-i-e2ce226231ed
➡️ Read part 2:
https://medium.com/@deepakjd2004/cloud-agnostic-secure-delivery-of-a-website-on-akamai-edge-platform-using-terraform-part-ii-fd72f43bb0e8
New videos
We have too many new videos to highlight them all here! Check out some of our favorites below and subscribe to our channel to see what’s new.
Developer’s Edge
There’s a new season of Developer’s Edge! This episode features Senior Technical Customer Success Manager Natasha Perez. She’s passionate about enabling developers — and puppies.
Check out her video by clicking on the image below.
Web Dev Office Hours
Senior Developer Advocate Austin Gil continues to regularly stream about his passion projects. In one of his recent streams, he highlighted a couple of the tricks he uses to build accessible apps so visual users and nonvisual users have the same, excellent experience.
You can watch the video by clicking on the image below.
Terraform Tapas
In one of the most recent Terraform Tapas videos, Mike Elissen explains that Terraform offers many different ways to manage your secrets, including the “sensitive = true” flag, when using Terraform variables. Watch the episode by clicking on the image below.
➡️ View all playlists: https://www.youtube.com/c/AkamaiDeveloper/playlists
➡️ Subscribe to our channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/AkamaiDeveloper/videos
And that’s a wrap!
Is there anything that you think we missed? Anything you really like or dislike about these recaps? We’d love to hear from you.
Share your thoughts and contributions at devrel@akamai.com.