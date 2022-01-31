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What’s New for Developers: January 2022

Jessica Capuano Mora

Written by

Jessica Capuano Mora

January 31, 2022

Jessica Capuano Mora

Written by

Jessica Capuano Mora

Jessica Capuano Mora is a Developer Community Manager at Akamai.

Hello, and welcome to our very first Developer Community update of 2022. In this new monthly series, we’ll share highlights of what is happening across the Akamai Developer Community. Since this is the first blog we’re posting, we will also catch up on news from October 2021 through today.

What we’re highlighting in this issue

Developer releases: tools and resources

EdgeWorkers guides launched on new documentation site

We introduced the next generation of Akamai tech docs by publishing EdgeWorkers documentation on a new platform: Readme. The Readme platform promises to improve your ability to find the right content when you need it. The new site has already proven to be very valuable, as seen in some of the testimonials that the team received, shown below.

➡️  Be sure to take a look: https://techdocs.akamai.com/edgeworkers/docs

Akamai.com/developer update

Another large project was the launch of akamai.com/developer, which took place in October 2021. These updates, and any future improvements, are intended to increase awareness and ease of access to helpful resources.

➡️  Take a look at the new site: https://akamai.com/developer

EdgeWorkers IDE extensions (VSCode and IntelliJ)

In October 2021, new extensions for Visual Studio Code and IntelliJ integrated development environments (IDEs) were released for EdgeWorkers. The Visual Studio Code and IntelliJ IDEs each include a built-in extension for EdgeWorkers. These IDE extensions were designed to improve developer productivity and enhance the EdgeWorkers development process.

➡️  For instructions about how to install these add-ons and for additional configuration and usage details, refer to the getting started guides:

Unit testing for EdgeWorkers

Unit testing for EdgeWorkers is now available. Unit testing can help with finding bugs. Finding and fixing bugs early in the development cycle will improve the quality of code and make the testing phase easier — and reduce the risk of regression.

➡️  Read the tech docs page : https://techdocs.akamai.com/edgeworkers/docs/unit-testing-for-edgeworkers

DataStream support for EdgeWorkers

We are excited to announce that, as of December, DataStream now includes support for EdgeWorkers. DataStream is a reporting service that provides nearly real-time logs that contain details about EdgeWorkers usage and execution.

➡️  To learn more about DataStream support for EdgeWorkers, please refer to the guide

Retry capability included in the EdgeKV JavaScript helper library

The EdgeKV JavaScript helper library (version 0.5.0) now includes a retry capability. The num_retries_on_timeout parameter lets you specify the maximum number of retries to attempt when executing the getText() and getJson() methods. You can also specify the number of retries to attempt in the Constructor.

On cold hits, where a value is not present in the edge cache, EdgeKV GET requests may exceed the EdgeWorkers sub-request timeout limits. EdgeWorkers event execution can fail if the timeout is not explicitly handled in the JavaScript code. This can also be problematic in a production environment where the EdgeWorkers function executes in geographies outside the configured namespace geolocation.

To help prevent a GET request from failing, you can include the retry capability. A retry is more likely to succeed instead of timing out because there is a chance that the data has already reached the local server. This increases the success rate of EdgeWorkers event executions for EdgeKV cold hit access but comes at the expense of additional latency when retries are executed.

Please note that each retry request is a separate, billable READ request. You can specify the num_retries_on_timeout parameter as a value in the EdgeKV Constructor, or each time getText() or getJson() is invoked. For more information about the num_retries_on_timeout parameter, refer to library helper methods in the EdgeKV documentation.

EdgeKV support for new geolocations

Developers using the EdgeKV API can now use the geoLocation parameter to specify the storage location for data when creating a namespace on the production network. This can help optimize performance by storing data where most or all of your users are located. By default, the geoLocation is set to US (United States). The available geolocations on the production network also include EU (Europe) and JP (Japan). For more information, see the Namespace section in the EdgeKV data model documentation.

Latest articles and videos

The Terraform Tapas series

We are now eight videos into our Terraform Tapas series where we feature HashiCorp’s Terraform tool. Mike Elissen walks through how developers can use Terraform to simplify working with Akamai’s products. Our most popular videos so far are What Are the Benefits of Using Terraform? and How to Terraform.

In the latest video, Mike explains what Terraform state is and how to use it:

➡️  Watch any videos that you might have missed on our Akamai Developer YouTube channel:

https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLDlttLRccCk7a-JNb-xFH6dz4WqG53JQa

➡️  Subscribe to the Akamai Developer YouTube channel to be notified of new videos: https://www.youtube.com/akamaideveloper

Community highlights

Shifting Akamai to the left using Terraform

Community member Tibo Beijen posted a great write-up on using Akamai in conjunction with Terraform to find and prevent issues early on in the development process rather than later (i.e., left on the development process curve).

➡️  Read the whole blog post on Tibo’s personal blog

Token expiration notifier

A developer wrote a token expiration notifier in Python, and contributed the source code back to Akamai. This is our first such external submission, and is now available in our public_examples folder in our GitHub repo.

EdgeKV Postman collection

A Developer Community member published an EdgeKV Postman collection that also includes mocks. Postman collections are a group of saved API requests arranged into folders. Collections make it easy to keep your API requests organized, and make it easy to use and test APIs.

And that’s a wrap!

How do you feel about this format? Do you have any content or code to share?

Contact us at devrel@akamai.com.

Jessica Capuano Mora

Written by

Jessica Capuano Mora

January 31, 2022

Jessica Capuano Mora

Written by

Jessica Capuano Mora

Jessica Capuano Mora is a Developer Community Manager at Akamai.

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