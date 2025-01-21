You Can’t Improve What You Can’t See: API Monitoring Is Crucial

APIContext is an Independent Software Vendor (ISV) in the Akamai Qualified Compute Partner Program. This blog was co-written by Jamie Beckland, CPO and CMO of APIContext.
APIs drive everything from mobile apps to enterprise systems. However, as their complexity grows, so do the challenges of managing performance, security, and compliance. That’s why proactive API monitoring is essential.
At APIContext, we’re proud to partner with Akamai to provide customers with precise, real-time visibility into their API ecosystems. Combining our advanced synthetic monitoring with a range of Akamai products, we help businesses proactively detect and address API performance bottlenecks, security vulnerabilities, and compliance gaps.
Ensuring API Reliability
Every minute of downtime or poor performance costs businesses revenue disrupts workflows, and erodes user trust. Traditional monitoring methods, which often rely on real traffic alone, leave dangerous blind spots, delaying detection and resolution of critical issues. With APIContext’s continuous monitoring solutions, teams can reduce the mean time to resolution for API incidents by up to 95%. Instead of hours of cross-functional troubleshooting, our platform delivers proactive, targeted alerts that pinpoint specific issues, enabling faster, more efficient resolutions. By simulating real-world traffic scenarios, we close the gaps left by traditional monitoring, ensuring that no issue goes undetected.
Expanding Observability to Optimize Applications
Comprehensive API observability requires seeing the entire lifecycle of an API call from the open internet; to application response; to performance times; to the full payload of each call. APIContext’s synthetic monitoring capabilities complement Akamai’s observability tools by providing actionable insights into how APIs perform under various conditions and geographies.
Integrating synthetic monitoring with real traffic analysis from Akamai’s WAF and CDN allows businesses to gain unparalleled visibility into their systems. This helps identify bottlenecks, isolates performance issues, and optimizes applications to meet user expectations without the steep costs often associated with traditional application performance monitoring (APM) tools.
Strengthening API Security by Design and Posture
Our API conformance monitoring solution continuously tests APIs for schema and standards compliance, focusing on industry best practices like OAuth 2.0 and the Financial-grade API (FAPI). By identifying and addressing non-compliances, organizations can fortify critical workflows without compromising efficiency. This proactive approach seamlessly integrates with Akamai’s API security solutions, delivering a multi-layered security posture. Together, we provide Akamai customers with the confidence to scale their API ecosystems securely.
Built on Akamai’s Connected Cloud
We have worked with all major cloud providers, and are proud to host on Akamai’s Connected Cloud infrastructure. It provides highly scalable and performant infrastructure that underpins our platform. As a result, customers do not need to deploy our tooling in their own environments. By monitoring from public endpoints globally, we offer a streamlined onboarding experience and actionable insights from day one.
A Partnership for the Future
This partnership represents more than just integrated technology—it’s a shared commitment to empowering businesses to thrive in a digital-first world. With APIContext and Akamai, you have the tools you need to secure, optimize, and scale your API ecosystem, leveraging the best of both of our companies’ innovations.
We’re excited about the road ahead and proud to work alongside Akamai to deliver solutions that make a more resilient internet.
Contact APIContext (info@apicontext.com) or Akamai (technologypartners@akamai.com) today to learn how we can help you proactively detect and address API performance bottlenecks, security vulnerabilities, and compliance gaps!
