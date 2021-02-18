Can Edge Computing Exist Without the Edge? Part 3: The Economics of Edge Computing

There is an edge-in use case for Google Glass as well. From manufacturing to medicine, there is a massive AR market opportunity for skilled workers. Avesha delivers a fast and scalable deep learning platform based on artificial intelligence (AI) being used to assist doctors in detecting polyps during routine colonoscopies. Regular screening identifies cancers early and can help prevent new cancers from developing. In both cases, these tests can improve survival. The Avesha system is like a second set of eyes that can identify anomalies during an exam in less than 30 ms. The investment provides a clear return on investment (ROI) when you consider that, in the U.S. alone, there are over 20 million colonoscopies done per year. Improving efficiency and accuracy can save lives.

For most businesses, determining the ROI for edge computing use cases proves challenging. Many have begun experimenting with edge computing, but production workloads are rare. This is due, in large part, to "edge washing." When every technology vendor claims to have an edge computing solution, which should you choose? For example, Amazon touts how Wavelength provides the infrastructure that enables Avesha. The solution provides value by enabling AI inference (a form of computing) at the 5G mobile edge.

Most infrastructure providers cannot afford to build out edge data centers that can get to within one mile (or 20 ms) of consumers. There is value in embedding compute devices in MNOs. But who should make that investment? Hyperscale cloud providers have the breadth of technology that these use cases demand. Global edge platforms like Akamai have already created the infrastructure to get to within 20 ms of most consumers. In this example, partnering to marry the cloud to the edge makes more sense than proliferating edge deployments.

While edge computing hype intensifies, expect vendors to continue establishing self-serving reference architectures. Analysts project that repeatable implementation architectures will emerge over the next three years. Consolidation will occur over that time and create a daunting challenge for early adopters -- alignment to those standards.

Akamai has been engaging in cloud-out and edge-in use cases. In the next blog, we will cover use cases in each investment area, and highlight the business value for each.