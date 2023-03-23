What is cloud architecture?

Exactly how these components are architected, implemented, and presented to (or abstracted from) users varies depending on the cloud delivery model and type of cloud computing. For example, a web app running in a virtual machine in a private cloud has a different architecture than a distributed, Kubernetes-based application.

What’s the same across all cloud implementations is that the cloud is a platform that abstracts away some level of complexity for a user. For example, IaaS offerings like Amazon Web Services (AWS) EC2 instances abstract away hardware complexity. With SaaS apps like Google Docs, there’s even more abstraction, and everything up to and including operating systems, middleware, and application maintenance is hidden from users.

The primary physical components of cloud infrastructure

Beneath the abstraction layers, cloud computing has the same three primary layers as on-premises IT infrastructure.

Compute CPU, RAM, and GPU resources

CPU, RAM, and GPU resources Networking resources like network interfaces

resources like network interfaces Storage resources like SSDs and HDDs

With models like IaaS, billing is often based on resource consumption across these categories.



Note: Don’t confuse cloud architecture with network architecture. Cloud architecture includes network architecture where relevant. For example, SD-WAN, SDN, and DNS services may all be included in cloud architecture for an enterprise environment.