Navigating a New Reality: Content Personalization at Scale

Enhancing video performance and user engagement

Akamai recently partnered with Kuaishou, a Chinese short-form video community, to optimize video performance and security for global viewers. By implementing Quick UDP Internet Connections (QUIC), a UDP-based transport protocol, we improved the coordination between Kuaishou’s client and server and Akamai’s global intelligent delivery platform — and tracked a notable change in the video delivery process.



After several iterations, we saw an average QUIC utilization rate of 90%, with improved playback performance and reduced video start failures and lag rates.

Akamai continues to work with Kuaishou to increase QUIC utilization and identify ways to enhance users’ video experiences.

Across industries and around the world, companies must take similar strides if they want to compete. Innovation is everything in the digital age — and an elevated user experience can be the key to business success.