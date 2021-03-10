As you might imagine, the lightweight nature of a KV store means that performance is a primary feature. KV stores also have great utility, allowing you to store many different data types as values: strings, arrays, sets, lists, nested JSON, or even base64-encoded binaries. This reduces development time and lets you build applications faster.

Akamai's KV store is fully distributed, ensuring that the data your EdgeWorker needs is an API call away, melting latency while providing high availability. You can be assured that your data is there.

EdgeKV was built for use cases that need to read data quickly and frequently, but write data infrequently. In distributed database parlance, this means that we use an eventual consistency model for writes and updates. If no new updates are made to a given data item, eventually all accesses to that item will return the last updated value. The last client to write eventually "wins," and its value becomes globally consistent.

EdgeKV keeps a local copy of popular data on edge servers that are executing EdgeWorker code requesting that data. We leverage the Akamai delivery network to optimize the transfer of data between the persistent storage back end and the edge servers. When data is written or deleted, it is automatically invalidated on all edge servers that have a local copy. We use a publisher/subscriber-like approach to do the invalidation globally on all servers that have a local copy, while also maintaining an eventual consistency latency of 10 seconds or less for at least 80% of operations.

The EdgeKV data model is depicted in Figure 2. The lowest level of the model is a key-value pair, which is called an "item" -- item keys are alphanumeric, while values are discretionary JSON or string textual data. Items then roll up into groups, which are unlimited, developer-defined sets of related items. Groups are created "on the fly" as you create objects to populate them. For example, a group might be "the KV database for microservice XYZ" or "the KV database for website function ABC" -- the choice is yours.

These groups, in turn, roll up to namespaces, which are scarce resources in EdgeKV. Namespaces, while also logical containers of data, are meant to be more durable over time, changing infrequently. A namespace might be "the KV databases for the Asia-Pacific region" or "the KV databases for the widgets business unit". Namespaces also have a retention policy that can be set for automatic deletion of content.

The creation of namespaces is under the control of an EdgeKV Administrator, with privileges derived from your existing Akamai role-based access control.