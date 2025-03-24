Akamai’s Channel-First Strategy: Driving Partner Success in 2025

Customers aren’t the only ones pursuing lasting relationships. Akamai is continually making improvements to refine, simplify, and strengthen our relationship with our channel partners. This year, we’re intensifying our channel-first strategy to ensure that partner success and profitability remain our focus.

Here are just a few ways that we’re supporting our partners in 2025:

Enhanced enablement and training — We are expanding certifications, workshops, and sales enablement to equip partners for success.

Stronger marketing and demand generation — We are increasing co-marketing opportunities and joint campaigns to drive lead generation and growth.

Simplified partner engagement — Our upgraded partner portal provides easier access to resources and tools.