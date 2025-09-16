X
Introducing Akamai Partner Connect: Built with You, for You

Sep 16, 2025

Pablo Onnias

Written by

Pablo Onnias

Pablo Onnias is a seasoned global leader with 20+ years of experience in user experience, sales, product management, operations, and partner programs, who is passionate about driving transformation and building high-performing teams. He is currently leading Akamai’s global channel programs, with a focus on empowering partners and driving growth through scalable, strategic initiatives. He is contributing and committed to shaping the channel's future with flexible, automated, personalized solutions that enhance partner collaboration and success.

If you’ve ever found yourself thinking, “I just want a partner program that makes sense for how I actually work” — this one’s for you.

We’ve just launched Akamai Partner Connect, our new global program designed to simplify how you work with us, support how you go to market, and give you real reasons to stay engaged. It’s a full rethink, based on feedback we’ve been hearing loud and clear: make it easier, make it clearer, and make it worthwhile.

So, what’s new?

Here are some benefits you’ll notice right away:

  • One unified program for resellers, service providers, distributors, and referral partners — so no matter how you engage with us, you’re part of the same ecosystem

  • Regional tiering that reflects where your business is today, not some global template that doesn’t fit your market

  • Targeted incentives tied to the solutions we’re jointly taking to market, so the more impact you drive, the more you earn

  • Better support and enablement, from training to technical resources, built to meet real partner needs

Why this matters

We know programs like this can easily become a maze. That’s why we tore down the old structure and built something more flexible and transparent — a foundation that reflects how our partners actually operate today. Whether you're selling security, building cloud native solutions, or providing managed services, we’ve made room for it.

We also recognize that partners in Singapore don’t work the same way as partners in São Paulo. That’s why we’ve introduced regional tiering — because success should be measured in your local context.

We’ve already rolled out dedicated agreements and programs for our cloud services partners. And volume-based discounts for cloud resellers are now part of the new framework.

More on the horizon

We're also laying the groundwork to bring cloud independent software vendors (ISVs) into the ecosystem. This is a key part of our strategy and it will provide you with more solutions to address your customers' complex use cases.

What’s in it for you?

This isn’t just a structural refresh — it’s a toolkit for partner growth. The new program,  available to you now, includes:

  • Regional tiering that makes sense
  • Faster rewards with no runaround
  • Training that actually helps
  • Support that’s on your side
  • Tools that empower you

Regional tiering that makes sense

We’ve said goodbye to the one-size-fits-all model. Instead, we’ve introduced regional tiering based on market maturity and local performance benchmarks.

Whether you’re operating in North America, LATAM, EMEA, or APJ, your path to growth and recognition is shaped by what success looks like in your region.That means more relevant milestones, more meaningful rewards, and a partner journey aligned with the realities of your region.

Explore the new program benefits by watching this episode of the Akamai Partner Champions podcast.

Watch podcast

Faster rewards with no runaround

Our new global sales performance incentive fund (SPIFF) platform is built to recognize and reward partner sellers who drive key initiatives like Akamai API Security and Akamai Guardicore Segmentation.

  • Rewards are available in 136 countries, across 9 languages and 4 currencies

  • Individual or company-wide rewards are based on eligible deals

  • Fast-track payouts are made on a first-come, first-served basis — no delays, no runaround; if you're out there introducing us to customer decision-makers and closing eligible deals, this is how we show our appreciation

Training that actually helps

We’ve gone beyond “certifications for the sake of it.” Our enablement tracks are built to help you deliver, scale, and stay sharp.

  • Self-paced and live virtual training options

  • Hands-on labs and expert-led delivery sessions to close the gap between training and real-world execution

  • Program-specific enablement for Akamai API Security and Akamai Guardicore Segmentation — including incident response, compliance, and Day-2 operations, with more products to follow

  • Offerings like Ask an Expert, the Akamai Test Account, and technical docs available right inside the portal

Support that’s on your side

  • You now have Level 1 troubleshooting capabilities, so you can resolve issues faster without opening a ticket

  • For bigger issues, or when time is tight, we’ve got support escalation packages that put our team behind yours

Tools that empower you

  • Access demos, customer performance reports, proof-of-concept resources, and an integration and support knowledge base to showcase value and move quickly when it counts

  • If a customer is under attack, you can place Emergency Orders directly from Marketplace and get started with integration within minutes

The bottom line is that we’re removing barriers, doubling down on what works, and setting up a foundation that helps you grow — on your terms, in your market.

A program that works for you

Akamai Partner Connect is about making things work better for you. We’re excited to share this new structure with you. For more information, check out our Akamai Partner Connect Reseller Program and our Akamai Partner Connect Distributor Program pages.

Stay tuned

We’re just getting started — and your feedback will continue to shape what comes next.

Learn more

