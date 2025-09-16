Introducing Akamai Partner Connect: Built with You, for You

We know programs like this can easily become a maze. That’s why we tore down the old structure and built something more flexible and transparent — a foundation that reflects how our partners actually operate today. Whether you're selling security, building cloud native solutions, or providing managed services, we’ve made room for it.

We also recognize that partners in Singapore don’t work the same way as partners in São Paulo. That’s why we’ve introduced regional tiering — because success should be measured in your local context.

We’ve already rolled out dedicated agreements and programs for our cloud services partners. And volume-based discounts for cloud resellers are now part of the new framework.