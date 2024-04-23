How HTTP/2 Persistent Connections Help Improve Performance and User Experience

As detailed in RFC 7540, HTTP/2 persistent connections are a foundational change aimed at addressing the HTTP/1.x header’s performance limitations.

HTTP/2 significantly improves the efficiency, round-trip times, and reliability of web communications by allowing multiple requests and responses to be multiplexed over a single connection. This approach inherently relies on persistent connections to allow multiple streams — individual requests — to be in flight simultaneously.

As noted earlier, HTTP/2 optimized the persistent connections that were already present in the first HTTP version. As a result, both metadata and data — including plaintext, HTML, CSS, JavaScript, status codes, and HTTP headers containing header fields — can be transmitted over networks more securely and with far less network latency thanks to improved encoding techniques, like binary protocol, that use less bandwidth.

Managing HTTP/2 persistent connections involves several mechanisms that indirectly relate to how timeouts could be handled with stream prioritization, flow control, connection precedence, and dependencies methods. Although HTTP/2 focuses on efficient use, reuse, and management of persistent connections, it doesn’t specify exact timeout values. Rather, HTTP/2 expects long-lived connections that facilitate efficient multiplexing, delegating to implementation details how idle connections and timeouts are handled.