How to Secure Enterprise Networks by Identifying Malicious IP Addresses

Securing enterprise network traffic is crucial in the fight against threat actors who are trying to harm organizations and cause irreparable damage. The identification of new and potentially malicious destination IPs plays a key role in this defense — you can’t protect what you don’t know needs to be protected.

The ability to detect anomalous connections to these previously unseen destination IPs is a powerful tool, providing administrators with insights and warnings about potential threats.

Our focus on previously unseen destination IPs stems from the recognition that threat actors frequently exploit these new IP addresses to bypass traditional security measures, making it essential to prioritize detection efforts accordingly.

In this blog post, we present a machine learning method that detects anomalous connections to new destination IPs that are accessed from network organization nodes. We used the connections’ metadata to create the method. Our approach involves employing the Word2Vec algorithm to represent features associated with destination IPs and apply a final step of autoencoder.

We used this method in a real-world campaign and it led to a successful detection. Suspicious IP addresses are potentially involved in malicious activities — such as command and control (C2) servers, botnets, and phishing domains — so quick detection can be the difference between an alert and an incident.