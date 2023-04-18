Slipping Through the Security Gaps: The Rise of Application and API Attacks

A look at the median dataset, however, offers a different perspective of the range of attacks per vertical. With this data, the manufacturing industry surpassed high tech and financial services in the number of attacks in 2022, which is consistent with our previous findings in our latest SOTI report, Attack Superhighway: A Deep Dive on Malicious DNS Traffic and our global ransomware threat report.

Although manufacturing companies do not necessarily deal with the same scale of app and API attacks as do direct-to-consumer verticals, such as retail, the impact of an incident can be serious. And the sharp rise (76%) in the median number of attacks in 2022 is troubling. Successful cyberattacks against operating technologies in this industry enable real-world impacts like supply chain issues.

Finally, median attacks against healthcare and pharmaceutical organizations also saw an uptick (82%), fueled by their adoption of the Internet of Medical Things (IoMT), which has expanded their attack surface. With many healthcare providers having a number of legacy systems, highly federated systems, and IoMT data, it is important to have strong segmentation and visibility of the data flows. Patient safety is too important to risk.