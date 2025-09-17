From Scraping to Paying: Monetizing AI Bots at the Edge

Publishers carry the cost of creating original content. Writers, editors, and illustrators do the work every day. Their readers and site visitors support their work through subscriptions, ad revenue, and engagement.

AI bots don’t participate in or contribute to this relationship. They don’t subscribe, they don’t view ads, and they don’t always respect paywalls. Instead, they crawl at scale, bypass business models, and steal content.

The impact is immediate: lost traffic, diluted ad revenue, undermined subscription models, and reduced value of the original content. Our content-creating customers voice this frustration to us every day — this broken paradigm of how they used to earn their living allows their work to be taken without revenue.

