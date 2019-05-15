Bots Tampering With TLS to Avoid Detection

Researchers at Akamai observed attackers using a novel approach for evading detection. This new technique - which we call Cipher Stunting - has become a growing threat, with its roots tracing back to early-2018. By using advanced methods, attackers are randomizing SSL/TLS signatures in an attempt to evade detection attempts.

Attackers have continued to change the way they operate, adding complexity and sophistication to their evasion techniques as they target businesses like airlines, banking, and dating websites. Over the last few months, attackers have been tampering with SSL/TLS signatures at a scale never before seen by Akamai.

The TLS fingerprints that Akamai observed before Cipher Stunting was observed could be counted in the tens of thousands. Soon after the initial observation, that count ballooned to millions, and then recently jumped to billions.

Background

A majority (~82%) of the malicious traffic (including application attacks, web scraping, credential abuse, etc.) Akamai witnesses is carried out using secure connections over SSL/TLS. This number has grown over the last few years, since more web applications have started using SSL/TLS as their default method of data transport.

Observing the way clients behave during the establishment of a TLS connection is beneficial for fingerprinting purposes so we can differentiate between attackers and legitimate users. When we conduct fingerprinting, we aim to select components of the negotiation sent by all clients. In the case of SSL/TLS negotiations, the ideal component for fingerprinting is the 'Client Hello' message that is sent via clear text, and is mandatory for each handshake.