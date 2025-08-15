The Edge of Agency: Defending Against the Risks of Agentic AI

The age of agentic AI is here. We are at the turning point when systems no longer just automate tasks but actively make decisions and take actions in pursuit of goals. Unlike past decades in which automation brought consistency and scale, this new era not only introduces autonomy and sophistication, but also complexity and unpredictability. As organizations cross this threshold, they must prepare for a dramatically expanded attack surface, shifting trust boundaries, and a new class of security challenges.

Unlike traditional automation tools that execute predefined instructions, agentic AI systems operate with goals. They plan, decide, and act — sometimes across extended timelines and across multiple systems — all on behalf of humans. These agents are not simply responding; they are pursuing outcomes. And in doing so, they introduce a profound shift in how security leaders must approach application and infrastructure protection.

It’s the shift from automation tools that help you do something to systems that try doing something for you.