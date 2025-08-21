Stop LLM Attacks: How Security Helps AI Apps Achieve Their ROI

The skyrocketing investment in applications that use artificial intelligence (AI) or large language models (LLMs) gives both teams a fresh start. Business executives may not know the ins and outs of nuanced threats such as LLM prompt injection, but they can sense the risks.

For example, in a recent KPMG survey, U.S. business executives show a keen awareness of AI's risks: 81% cited cybersecurity as the biggest barrier to AI adoption, while 78% identified data privacy as a primary concern.

Security teams can (and should) respond in kind by demonstrating awareness of the business drivers behind AI innovations like chatbots and agents. Adding the business context helps security teams and their business stakeholders close the gap between AI security and protecting the business.

Every AI-driven app has a purpose, grounded in imperatives ranging from customer needs to sales objectives. And as organizations will soon find out, those imperatives are under threat from a new breed of AI-specific attack methods — and both teams will have to come together to get the desired return on their investment (ROI) in AI-driven apps.