While conducting threat research on phishing evasion techniques, Akamai came across threat actors using obfuscation and encryption, making the malicious page harder to detect. The criminals were using JavaScript to pull this off.



JavaScript is a client-side scripting language used by nearly all internet websites. It is only natural this specific scripting language is used so intensively by internet scammers.

Due to its client-side nature, JavaScript gives those using it the ability to evade detection, by creating obfuscated code that doesn't reveal its true nature until it is executed by the victim's machine. This unfortunate, yet intended process, means that the true nature, impact, and functionality of the code isn't known until it is too late.

It is possible to know what the JavaScript code is doing before execution, but the level of effort needed to debug, as well as understand the flow and logic of the examined code, might be too high for some threat researchers and protection processes. Such efforts require a large amount of time, in addition to human and computational resources.

In an overwhelming environment of threats, such as phishing and web scamming, time and resources play a significant role in detection, mitigation, and prevention. Therefore, such evasion techniques are key, as they give the scammers the opportunity to stay under the radar and avoid being seen.

In this blog, we'll review some of the most prevalent evasion and obfuscation techniques being used in the wild based on numerous phishing websites Akamai has been able to track over the last few months.