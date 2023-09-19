How Account Opening Abuse Affects 6 Industries

To complete a transaction on most websites — whether in retail, travel, or especially banking — users must create an account.

Security standards for creating accounts

Websites have different security standards for account creation:

Retail, travel, and hospitality sites mostly require a first and last name and an email address

Sites that offer subscription-based services, like streaming, news articles, or cloud services, often require a credit card number and billing address

Financial services tend to be the most stringent, requiring more personal information, such as government ID, proof of residence, a valid email address, and a phone number

Verifying information before account creation

Verification levels of information provided before an account is created also vary.

In banking, all personal data is validated through know your customer (KYC) services; users are asked to verify their email address or phone number with a one-time password and may be prompted to set up multi-factor authentication (MFA). In retail, however, the focus is largely on reducing obstacles to attract more customers and, sometimes, to cater to multigenerational audiences that may not be as familiar with web technologies.