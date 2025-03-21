Why AI Demands a New Security Playbook

Artificial intelligence (AI) has become so ingrained in our daily lives that we hardly notice it anymore — until something goes wrong.

Imagine you’ve just returned home after a busy workday. Your personal digital assistant has already started playing your favorite relaxing music. It has also adjusted the room temperature to make you more comfortable. You notice that the milk in your refrigerator is almost gone, but your personal digital assistant knows how many cups you go through in a week, so it’s placed a grocery order that will be delivered this evening. It even reminds you that your wedding anniversary is next week and has made a dinner reservation through Resy for your favorite Italian restaurant.

This is not science fiction; this scenario is easily achievable today. And it would all feel so effortless that you wouldn’t give it a second thought — until the day the assistant makes a mistake. Maybe it shares your schedule with a stranger or reveals data that should remain private. Its extensive knowledge of you presents a critical dilemma: How do you safeguard all that information?

Viewed through an enterprise lens, the dilemma becomes even more critical.