Nondiscrimination policies and practices:
The Akamai Foundation is committed to providing an environment free of discrimination where all individuals are treated with respect and dignity, have equal opportunities and can contribute fully to their communities. The Foundation will not support organizations that engage in illegal or invidious discrimination against individuals based on their age, employment status, socioeconomic status, military status, religion, pregnancy status, familial status, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, disability, race, ethnicity or national origin.
The Akamai Foundation complies with all applicable anti-terrorism and anti-money laundering regulations, including the USA Patriot Act.
Compliance with anti-terrorism, sanctions, and anti-money laundering laws: The Akamai Foundation complies with applicable U.S. laws and regulations designed to prevent charitable funds from being used to support terrorism, money laundering, sanctions violations, or other non-charitable purposes. As part of its grantmaking process, the Foundation may conduct appropriate due diligence, including screening applicants, grantees, and relevant related parties against applicable sanctions and restricted-party lists. The Foundation may decline, suspend, or terminate a grant if it determines that a proposed or current grantee presents legal, sanctions, reputational, or diversion-of-funds concerns.
Our vision and mission
The Akamai Foundation is dedicated to digital inclusion and equitable access to STEM education for everyone. It aims to help diversify the technology industry by supporting both early-stage and adult learners from underserved communities. Through global grant-making, disaster relief, and employee volunteerism, the Foundation strives to empower the next generation of innovators.
Akamai Foundation Focus Areas
2025 by the numbers
A consolidated snapshot of the Akamai Foundation’s annual impact
Early Learner STEM Grant Application Details
The Akamai Foundation Early Learner STEM grant portal opens annually from early February until late March.
Grant proposal guidelines and submission details
- Organizations applying for funds must be tax exempt under sections 501(c)(3) or 170(c) of the Internal Revenue Code and be classified as a public charity under section 509(a) of the Code (or, in each case, have equivalent status applicable to non-U.S. entities under the laws and regulations of the country where they are incorporated).
- Organizations and agencies may request funds only once during a calendar year.
- Organizations must demonstrate direct impact in the area of mathematics education (or other areas of science or technology) for elementary through high school–aged children, with prioritization given to programs focused on underserved populations.
- Select organizations that have been previously funded by the Foundation may be required to submit a final grant report before receiving additional funds. If this is the case, you will be notified.
- The Foundation reserves the right to apply any additional criteria as it deems appropriate in evaluating requests for funding; eligibility under the criteria above does not provide an entitlement to funding; the Foundation has sole discretion over all funding determinations.
General exclusions from grant consideration
- Underwriting or contributions to luncheons, galas, and social fundraisers
- Support for capital campaigns or endowments
- Requests to support candidates for political office, political parties, or PACs
- Requests for individual scholarships
- Major arts organizations
- Grants to local, national, or international organizations’ annual giving or holiday campaigns
- Grants to 509(a)(3) Type III supporting organizations
Policies and practices
Nondiscrimination policies and practices: