Nondiscrimination policies and practices:



The Akamai Foundation is committed to providing an environment free of discrimination where all individuals are treated with respect and dignity, have equal opportunities and can contribute fully to their communities. The Foundation will not support organizations that engage in illegal or invidious discrimination against individuals based on their age, employment status, socioeconomic status, military status, religion, pregnancy status, familial status, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, disability, race, ethnicity or national origin.



The Akamai Foundation complies with all applicable anti-terrorism and anti-money laundering regulations, including the USA Patriot Act.



Compliance with anti-terrorism, sanctions, and anti-money laundering laws: The Akamai Foundation complies with applicable U.S. laws and regulations designed to prevent charitable funds from being used to support terrorism, money laundering, sanctions violations, or other non-charitable purposes. As part of its grantmaking process, the Foundation may conduct appropriate due diligence, including screening applicants, grantees, and relevant related parties against applicable sanctions and restricted-party lists. The Foundation may decline, suspend, or terminate a grant if it determines that a proposed or current grantee presents legal, sanctions, reputational, or diversion-of-funds concerns.