What Is FedRAMP Certification?

Yes, FedRAMP authorization is mandatory for all cloud services used by federal agencies as directed by OMB.
The Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP®) establishes the standardized approach for assessing, authorizing, and monitoring cloud services for the United States federal government. Every cloud service provider (CSP) seeking to work with U.S. federal agencies must become FedRAMP compliant and obtain certification for their cloud solutions to demonstrate adherence to federal cloud security standards.
Managed by the FedRAMP PMO (Program Management Office) within the General Services Administration (GSA), this program implements requirements mandated by the U.S. Office of Management and Budget (OMB) to protect federal information systems in the cloud. With cyberthreats increasingly targeting cloud environments, government agencies must thoroughly evaluate the security posture of every CSP and the controls protecting federal information.
Established in 2011, FedRAMP serves as the official process for issuing security authorizations for cloud technologies to handle controlled unclassified information across federal agencies.
What is the history and purpose of FedRAMP certification?
Before FedRAMP was implemented, cloud providers faced significant challenges when working with the government:
- Each federal agency required its own security assessment methodology for information systems
- Security standards varied inconsistently between departments
- Providers completed redundant documentation and assessments
- Cloud adoption processes were slow and expensive
- Security visibility varied across agencies
The U.S. government created FedRAMP to solve these issues by implementing a “do once, use many times” framework that standardizes security assessment, authorization, and continuous monitoring. The OMB made FedRAMP compliance mandatory for federal agency cloud deployments in 2011, and this approach gained further legitimacy when the FedRAMP Authorization Act officially codified the program into law in 2022.
How to get FedRAMP certified: requirements and process
FedRAMP authorization is among the most rigorous certifications globally. The process follows a detailed methodology based on National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) SP 800-53 security controls across three impact levels (ILs):
- FedRAMP Low Impact: For systems with low risk tolerance
- FedRAMP Moderate Impact: For moderate risk tolerance
- FedRAMP High Impact: For systems with high risk tolerance
What are some important FedRAMP certification steps?
- Readiness assessment: Organizations can optionally complete a FedRAMP readiness assessment to evaluate their preparedness before beginning the formal process.
- System Security Plan (SSP) development: Document all security controls and implementations for the information system according to NIST guidelines.
- Security control implementation: Configure systems to meet FedRAMP compliance requirements, implementing technical, operational, and management controls.
- Security package preparation: Compile comprehensive documentation including the SSP, security assessment plan, and supporting artifacts for review.
- 3PAO assessment: Independent testing by a Third-Party Assessment Organization to verify security controls are properly implemented and functioning.
- POA&M creation: Develop Plans of Action and Milestones for any identified issues, establishing timelines for remediation activities.
- Security authorization: As of August 2024, the FedRAMP program has consolidated authorization paths: CSPs can submit a FedRAMP Ready security package directly or through sponsor agencies to achieve FedRAMP Authorized status.
- Continuous monitoring: Implement ongoing security assessments and reporting through automated monitoring tools and regular compliance verification.
The FedRAMP PMO provides guidance throughout this process, offering templates, documentation resources, and clarification on requirements to help organizations achieve FedRAMP compliant status for their cloud solutions.
What are FedRAMP vs. DoD Cloud Computing Security Requirements?
The Department of Defense (DoD) builds on FedRAMP with additional requirements in the Cloud Computing Security Requirements Guide (CC SRG), establishing DoD ILs for cloud security:
- IL2: Non-controlled unclassified information
- IL4: Controlled unclassified information (CUI)
- IL5: Mission-critical CUI requiring enhanced protection
- IL6: Classified information up to SECRET level
The relationship between these frameworks demonstrates a standardized approach to security:
- FedRAMP Moderate = IL2
- FedRAMP High + DoD-specific controls = IL4/IL5
- FedRAMP High + extensive additional controls = IL6
What are the benefits of FedRAMP certification for government and industry?
Government agency benefits:
- Reduced security breach risk through standardized assessment methodology
- Time and resource savings using existing security authorizations
- Consistent security standards across cloud deployments
- Enhanced security posture through continuous monitoring
- Faster procurement of secure cloud technologies through GSA acquisition vehicles
- Continuous security monitoring and compliance through automated tools
Cloud provider benefits:
- Streamlined certification process: certify once, use many times
- Expanded federal market access through GSA Schedule contracts
- Enhanced security credibility and positioning
- Improved overall security posture through comprehensive assessment
- Increased private sector trustworthiness
- Visibility in the FedRAMP Marketplace
Frequently Asked Questions
FISMA (Federal Information Security Modernization Act) establishes overarching federal information security policies, while FedRAMP implements these requirements specifically for cloud services and information systems.
FedRAMP High provides the foundation for DoD IL5, but IL5 includes additional defense-specific controls for mission-critical information that could impact national security if compromised.
