What Is FedRAMP Certification?

The Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP®) establishes the standardized approach for assessing, authorizing, and monitoring cloud services for the United States federal government. Every cloud service provider (CSP) seeking to work with U.S. federal agencies must become FedRAMP compliant and obtain certification for their cloud solutions to demonstrate adherence to federal cloud security standards.

Managed by the FedRAMP PMO (Program Management Office) within the General Services Administration (GSA), this program implements requirements mandated by the U.S. Office of Management and Budget (OMB) to protect federal information systems in the cloud. With cyberthreats increasingly targeting cloud environments, government agencies must thoroughly evaluate the security posture of every CSP and the controls protecting federal information.

Established in 2011, FedRAMP serves as the official process for issuing security authorizations for cloud technologies to handle controlled unclassified information across federal agencies.