What Is NERC CIP?

In 1965, a large swath of the northeast U.S. and some of Canada experienced one of the most significant blackouts in history. A cascade of transmission line trippings caused the blackout. As a result of this disaster, the National Electric Reliability Council was created in 1968 and eventually became known as the North American Electric Reliability Corporation (NERC). NERC’s remit increased coordination and cooperation, becoming synonymous with the electric industry.

NERC is a not-for-profit international regulatory authority created to ensure the effective and efficient reduction of risks to the reliability and security of the U.S. grid. NERC develops and enforces Reliability Standards, including the Critical Infrastructure Protection program, NERC CIP, to achieve this.

An even bigger U.S. blackout in 2003 saw the development of the first version of the CIP standards. The standards were eventually approved for adoption on May 2, 2006, and ratified by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission in 2008. The NERC CIP originated in North America, but the standard is also used in other countries, including Mexico, Colombia, and Brazil.

NERC CIP has undergone several version iterations since, and additions and addendums continue to update the controls to factor in technological changes and the evolving threat landscape.