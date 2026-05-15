What Is SWIFT?

Large, targeted SWIFT hacks, such as the 2016 Bangladesh central bank heist that involved over $81 million, led to the development of the CSCF cybersecurity framework to mitigate attacks on SWIFT customers. However, cybercriminals continue to target SWIFT, with a 2021 European Payments Council report recording examples of multi-vector cyberattacks exploiting the SWIFT-related banking infrastructure. The report points out some major data breaches involving bank card data based on targeted APT attacks against the SWIFT service bureau. In 2021, SWIFT updated its CSCF measures to restrict internet access from advisory to mandatory, along with more robust multi-factor authentication use during the presentation or when accessing a SWIFT-related service, application, or component operated by a service provider. The following institutions are required to adhere to SWIFT’s CSCF:

Financial institutions — Financial institutions that use the SWIFT messaging platform must abide by the mandatory controls of the CSCF. This means these institutions must have robust security controls protecting the organization against external and internal threats. The controls include protection from vulnerabilities to stop malware and ransomware infections, and segregation of roles and access privileges to protect sensitive data, credentials, and critical assets. One of the core principles behind the CSCF controls is that of least-privilege access management. By implementing a Zero Trust security model, financial organizations can secure their environment, protect against vulnerability exploitation, and manage identities and segregate privileges, bringing them in line with the CSCF.

Third parties and vendors — Any entity that helps financial institutions to process, store, or transmit SWIFT financial transaction information must also comply with the CSCF controls. The same Zero Trust security model will help these third-party entities adhere to the mandatory controls of SWIFT’s CSCF. In doing so, these vendors will protect their organization from supply chain targeted cyberattacks and other supply chain members, including the financial institutions they serve.