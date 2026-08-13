Texas School District

After evaluating its options, the school district selected Akamai Guardicore Segmentation. “It was one of the better solutions on the market,” the manager said.

The Technology Operations department audited its environment to identify the applications and systems to be protected by Akamai Guardicore Segmentation. “We started with our tier-one applications, but the mandate was to protect all of them with the solution,” the manager continued.

Guided by Akamai, the district easily and quickly ringfenced priority applications — including Active Directory and SQL Server — with precise segmentation policies to eliminate unwanted data flows between systems. The auditing and deployment process fostered cross-functional collaboration. “It was a group effort to determine how we would label devices, build out ringfences, and more. In that way, Akamai Guardicore Segmentation gave us common ground for working together closely.”

Once a ringfence was in place, the school district was alerted to potential issues. “No traffic could get through unless we allowed it,” explained the school district’s Manager of Systems Engineering. As a result, the district felt assured the Akamai solution was immediately protecting those applications.

“Once we had a sense of traffic to and from an application, we would move to blocking mode if necessary. Akamai Guardicore Segmentation provides a straightforward pathway to phase in protection across our environment,” the manager said.