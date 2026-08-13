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Background

BOOK WALKER delivers a consistent, high-quality customer experience across more than 600,000 titles in their electronic bookstore

Akamai Download Delivery enabled its customers to have a frictionless download experience, even with large files during peak traffic

 

Book Walker logo

Location

Tokyo, Japan
https://global.bookwalker.jp/

Industry

Media

Products

Download Delivery

Akamai Download Delivery gives customers a frictionless download experience, even with large image files and during huge bursts of traffic.

At BOOK WALKER, customer experience comes first and foremost; they need readers to have a consistent, fast, and always available high-quality user experience. Because the company distributes magazines made up of image data, file sizes are often very large. The ability to download large files is important to their customers in Japan. As such, BOOK WALKER chose to invest in Akamai Download Delivery. Despite large image files, it gives their customers a frictionless download experience.

Additionally, BOOK WALKER occasionally experiences sudden bursts of traffic when magazines publish entertainment industry exclusives. If they catch on, BOOK WALKER must provide a system that makes the magazines available for all of their customers, a system that operates reliably and that does not go down, even during these enormous traffic spikes. Akamai’s solutions have also helped BOOK WALKER with an extremely reliable and stable service, which easily handles these bursts of traffic.

About Akamai

Akamai is the cybersecurity and cloud computing company that powers and protects business online. Our market-leading security solutions, superior threat intelligence, and global operations team provide defense in depth to safeguard enterprise data and applications everywhere. Akamai’s full-stack cloud computing solutions deliver performance and affordability on the world’s most distributed platform. Global enterprises trust Akamai to provide the industry-leading reliability, scale, and expertise they need to grow their business with confidence. Learn more at akamai.com and akamai.com/blog, or follow Akamai Technologies on X and LinkedIn.

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