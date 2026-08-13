As Mat describes it, Akamai allows CashFlows to block unwanted traffic and attacks against its API services, reducing noise and volume on its AWS platform. In the three years since deploying the Akamai solutions, CashFlows has experienced no security incidents or direct threats.



In addition, the Akamai solutions have significantly reduced load on CashFlows’ servers, resulted in fewer rejections at its API servers, and considerably lessened the noise from its IDS systems. “We have never hosted our own DNS but take comfort in knowing that because of Akamai, our resolution services would not be compromised or sacrificed if we were attacked,” he continues.



Mat also appreciates access to Akamai security experts. As he says, his team is focused on application security, yet threat patterns change continuously. “There’s a wealth of activity beyond our limited view of the world. We rely on Akamai to share its global view and help us determine how to best protect our environment. The security expert sessions allow us to ensure our systems remain one step ahead, and that our rule bases address the latest issues.”



Going forward, CashFlows plans to push further into new territories, add more payment methods to its platform, and introduce additional products such as gateways, data analytics and alternative payment mechanisms (APMs). It expects Akamai to deliver and protect all of that.



“As we move to a serverless, containerized setup, we want services running on multiple cloud service providers. With Akamai surrounding us like a security blanket, we’ll be better able to balance and route traffic accordingly,” he concludes.